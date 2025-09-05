Raising a toast to welcome new owners of historic Potton pub

The historic Coach House, a much-loved pub in the heart of Potton, has new owners.

The 18th-century coaching inn, which has stood as a cornerstone of the town for centuries, has been taken over by Valiant Pub Company.

Since being rebuilt after the ‘great fire of Potton’ in 1783, The Coach House has been the heart and soul of the community establishing a long standing tradition.

The business has served regulars both as a pub and vibrant local hub offering delicious food and drink, as well as 11 letting rooms making it a community favourite and destination for visitors.

A post on the pub’s FB page states: “Valiant Pub Company are delighted to announce the purchase of the Coach House from Chris, Annie and family.

“This is an iconic business in the heart of Potton and we cannot wait to carry on the great things that they have achieved over the last 14 years. Our plans are to carry on just as it has been so come and join us.

“We cannot wait to welcome customers old and new. All your favourite faces are still here, the menu is still the same and the beer is still cold and wet.”

Chris and Annie posted a message on FB, after announcing the sale of The Coach House last month.

"After 14 memorable years we’ve agreed the sale of the Coach House. It’s been a huge part of our lives. We’re proud of what’s been built here and incredibly grateful to everyone who’s played a part, staff past and present, our loyal customers and the wider community who’ve supported us over the years.”

A spokesperson for Valiant said: “The pub will continue to trade just as guests know and love, with the same welcoming atmosphere, great food and drink, and friendly service. At the same time, the new ownership brings the opportunity for thoughtful investment to ensure the Coach House remains a true community hub for years to come.”

“We’re really excited to be taking on the Coach House” added Andy Parker, MD of Operations.

“Our focus is to support the team in doing what they already do so well, while looking to the future and investing where it will make the biggest difference for our guests and the local community.”

