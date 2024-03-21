Reach for the stars and the chance to take part in this year’s Sandy Carnival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters who dream of reaching for the stars are invited to take part in a competition to find Sandy Carnival’s Stars for 2024.

It takes place from 2.15pm on Sunday (March 24) at The Roundabout Club Victory Suite in Bedford Road, Sandy.

The competition is open to children aged from seven to 11 years who will be available to take part in the carnival parade on Saturday, June 15.

Gabriel Jai Dalmeida and Ennis Dowler were last year's carnival stars

The parade will feature colourful floats marching Shefford Majorettes, stilt walkers and jugglers to keep the crowds entertained along the route.

A committee spokesperson said: “The theme for this year’s carnival is Fairytales, Myths and Legends; we have an exciting programme of events that start with the parade and ends at Sandye Place where there will be a fun-fair, stalls and arena events.