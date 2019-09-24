Real Haynes want to beat the record for HOP attendance

Real Haynes FC are inviting football fans and the community to attend their match on Saturday, October 12, to help them beat the record for HOP attendance.

Real Haynes kick off this year's Bedfordshire County League HOP, the fans will then travel to Luton and finish the day in Dunstable

Real Haynes FC

The club's chairman Gary Sales started the club as part of his recovery from Bladder Cancer, he is hoping to beat the record at the club's game against Blunham at Haynes Village Playing Field.

Gary is 6 months from remission and is still in BCG treatment, he wants the event to help make men aware of bladder cancer.

The game will kick off at 10.30am and is free to attend but the club will sell programmes and there will be a refreshments tent, barbecue and a raffle.

Some of the proceeds from the day go to Fight Bladder Cancer, the charity partner for the day.

The current record is 535 and the club has set a target of 550 for the match against Blunham.

Gary said: "Every year there is a HOP game in Bedfordshire from the amateur's football hoppers.

"Fans from across the country go round to amateur games all across England.

"There are usually about 100 to 200 people who go, the record is 535 and I hope that we can beat that record.

"The whole team and management are excited and cant wait for the game. We love visitors seeing Haynes and why we love playing and living in the village.

"We expect at least 100 ground hoppers from all over the country on the day and we are hoping to have about 100 from the village and 50 or so friends and families.

"We need over 200 people from the surrounding area to break the record."

In the club's first year the team finished 5th in Division 3, this season they are to push for promotion to Division 2.