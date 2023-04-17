A record amount of waste from Central Bedfordshire households was wrongly placed in recycling bins last year, new figures show.

Figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs show an estimated 4,517 tonnes of household waste were rejected from being recycled after being placed in the wrong bin in the year to April 2022 – the highest level on record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is up from 3,761 tonnes the year before and up from 2,285 tonnes in 2014-15 when local records of rejects began.

People have been putting recycling in the wrong bins

Across England, 6.4% of rubbish sent to be recycled in 2021-22 was rejected.

Last year's rejects in Central Bedfordshire accounted for 7.2% of the 62,874 tonnes of household waste sent for recycling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Local Government Association said households and councils have worked hard to increase the amount of waste recycled, but are held back by manufacturers using unrecyclable packaging.

Rejected waste material can be turned away from recycling due to contamination by water, dirt, or chemical treatments such as preservatives or paint.

An LGA spokesperson said households have made a "real shift" to ensure they are recycling as much as possible.

They said: “However, the manufacturers of plastic packaging products are still continuing to create and sell packaging that cannot be recycled and will be put in the recycling bin by people in good faith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The burden then falls on councils to not only collect it and dispose of it, but to pay the extra cost of disposing of it."

They added councils are trying to achieve net zero with “one hand tied behind their back" as manufacturers continue to produce plastic that cannot be disposed of sustainably.

The figures show 44.1% of household waste in England was recycled in 2021-22.

In Central Bedfordshire, 58,357 tonnes of household waste were recycled – 45.8% of all rubbish. It was down from a recycling rate of 46.1% in 2020-21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Defra spokesperson said it wants to recycle and reuse more waste, and support households to do so.