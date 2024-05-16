Red Lion in Biggleswade goes back on the market - with a £750k price tag

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Grade II listed Biggleswade pub is back on the market for offers over £750,000.

A new owner is wanted for The Red Lion at 1 London Road, after recent attempts to turn the premises into a residential property were scuppered on appeal.

Appellant Terry Elliott wanted to convert the historic pub into a house, and turn an outbuilding into a garage and storage space.

But Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee refused planning permission in July 2022, before the case went to appeal.

The Red Lion pub in Biggleswade closed in 2019

Various sale listings describe The Red Lion as “a two-storey listed building of brick construction, which has been rendered with a white with black timber frame detail”.

The ground floor area is open plan with many exposed beams, add the listings. “The ancillary areas include a catering kitchen, basement cellar and customer toilets.

“Externally there’s potential seating at the back and car parking. The premises has been fully refurbished, which includes a complete overhaul of the roof, rewiring, and new underfloor heating and boiler.

“The private accommodation is located on the first and second floors, comprising eight rooms.”

In a social media post, Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker said: “The iconic town landmark is on the market for offers in excess of £750,000.

“The property has something of a chequered past, after it was purchased by developers UK Regeneration Limited with promises to convert it into a community building and orangery.

“However, the company went into liquidation and the mortgage company placed the increasingly dilapidated pub on the market for just £425,000 in October 2021.

“The purchasers then applied to turn the pub into a property and submitted a series of planning applications taking access off The Baulk, seemingly with a long-term view to use the current car park for further development.

“All of those planning applications were rejected. The government’s planning inspectorate agreed with CBC in February by upholding the decisions to refuse permission for residential development.

“Meanwhile, works on both the exterior and interior of the building by the owners led to a flurry of complaints and an enforcement investigation by CBC.

“The rationale for planning refusal was that the property hadn’t been marketed as a business concern for long enough to show it wasn’t viable as a going concern,” she explained.

“This is necessary because it’s in a central location and planning laws aim to make it difficult for business premises to be eroded over time to keep our town centre vibrant and welcoming.”

On whether future development plans could be submitted, CBC’s deputy leader councillor Whitaker added: “Planners tell me they would look at the marketing which had taken place and establish if the valuation was realistic, before deciding if it could be classed as being marketed appropriately.

“Even if the price was deemed appropriate, further concerns around access and noise would still need to be overcome for this to become a residential site.”

In March, Barry Price, who chairs east Bedfordshire CAMRA group, described the appeal decision as “vindication for local efforts to preserve a vital community asset”.