Residents invited to educational talk about cows in Sandy's Riddy Nature Reserve

The event is called ‘Meet the Cows: a talk by Guy Kiddy’ and will take place on Sunday, July 3, at 10am at The Riddy, off Mill Lane.
A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: “Meet us by the millpond in the Riddy Nature Reserve to hear a fun, educational talk about these beautiful creatures and learn how to safely share their grazing habitat.
“Guy Kiddy is part of a local third-generation farming business and has been grazing cattle on the Riddy for many years.
“He also has experience as Head of Agriculture at Shuttleworth College, lecturer at the College of West Anglia and Chairman of the British Pig Association.”
