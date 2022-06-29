Residents invited to educational talk about cows in Sandy's Riddy Nature Reserve

The event is called ‘Meet the Cows: a talk by Guy Kiddy’ and will take place on Sunday, July 3, at 10am at The Riddy, off Mill Lane.

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: “Meet us by the millpond in the Riddy Nature Reserve to hear a fun, educational talk about these beautiful creatures and learn how to safely share their grazing habitat.

“Guy Kiddy is part of a local third-generation farming business and has been grazing cattle on the Riddy for many years.

Cows in Riddy Nature Reserve. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

“He also has experience as Head of Agriculture at Shuttleworth College, lecturer at the College of West Anglia and Chairman of the British Pig Association.”