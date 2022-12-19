Restoration works to return Biggleswade's historical Drove Road Chapel to its former glory have begun.

Scaffolding went up at the end of November – and the first phase of work is due to be completed by the end of February 2023, with ongoing works to be carried out over the next three years.

For safety reasons, access to and around the 19th Century chapel building will be restricted for the duration of the project – but there is no limitation to access the cemetery.

Works begin at Drove Road Chapel. Images: Biggleswade Town Council.

Mayor of Biggleswade, Councillor Grant Fage, said: "The Drove Road Chapel is both a historic and a symbolic building for Biggleswade. Entrusted to the town council, it is welcome that work is now beginning to restore parts of the chapel which need repair. Building work on listed buildings is very sensitive and requires specialist input – with the help of our contractors we’re confident that the work will benefit the building and the cemetery for generations to come.”

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Madeline Russell, said: “Listed buildings need appropriate care to ensure that they survive for the community as part of our heritage. As someone who has four generations of my family buried in Drove Road Cemetery, I am delighted that the town council is now able to restore the chapel for all those who value the cemetery as part of our personal as well as town history."

