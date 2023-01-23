Restoration works begin to return historical Biggleswade chapel to former glory
Access will be restricted while works are under way
Restoration works have now begun to return a historical Biggleswade chapel to its former glory.
Scaffolding has been erected around the 19th century Drove Road Chapel to allow its transformation to begin, with the focus in year one on roof repairs, high-level works, and the entrance gates. Fire and security alarm installations are planned, too.
A Biggleswade Town Council spokesman said: "A site visit was arranged for January 13, which assessed the extent of high-level work to be completed. The first phase of work is due to be completed by mid-March 2023, with ongoing works to be carried out over the next three years."
Access to and around the chapel building will be restricted for the duration of these works to ensure the health and safety of residents and construction workers. There is no limitation to access the cemetery. The project commenced in November, with the erection of security fencing around the chapel and central tower.