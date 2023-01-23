Restoration works begin to return historical Biggleswade chapel to former glory

Restoration works have now begun to return a historical Biggleswade chapel to its former glory.

Scaffolding has been erected around the 19th century Drove Road Chapel to allow its transformation to begin, with the focus in year one on roof repairs, high-level works, and the entrance gates. Fire and security alarm installations are planned, too.

A Biggleswade Town Council spokesman said: "A site visit was arranged for January 13, which assessed the extent of high-level work to be completed. The first phase of work is due to be completed by mid-March 2023, with ongoing works to be carried out over the next three years."

Drove Road Cemetery Chapel. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.