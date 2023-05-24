Organisers of a school reunion in Biggleswade are on the hunt for former schoolmates.

Pupils from the former Stratton Grammar School from years 1966-1973 are planning a 50th anniversary get-together next month but still have a list of people they hope to get in contact with.

The venues will be Stratton Upper School on Saturday, June 10 from noon until 5pm, and afterwards at the nearby Stratton House Hotel.

The last school reunion was held in 1993

The reunion is being organised for students who were in the year group of the 1st year intake of 1966, (whether joining then or later) and who left either after O-levels in 1971, or A-levels in 1973.

Around 50 people are expected attend, including one person flying from Australia and another from California.

Chief organiser Jonathan Needs said: “We are thrilled that so many people have already confirmed, but we still have to track down many others who are no doubt unaware of the plans, but who would want to attend if they were! By publishing their names, we hope that someone, maybe a relative or an old friend, knows their whereabouts and can alert either them or us in time.”

The people sought are: Heather Albone , David Armitage, Sandra Bandy, Yvette Baulk, Keith Bennett, Brendon Benson, Alan Bristow, Michael Buckle, John Carr, Susan Carter, Jane Charlton, Gina Clayton, Barbara Cook, Celia Cook, Christine Coote, Vivien Dear, Isobel DeBanke, Christine Draper, Christine Ellis, Stephen Else, Sonya Eckert, Linda Fry, Henry Godfrey, Lesley Grummitt, Eddie Hadgkiss, Ian Hancock, Graham Hardcastle, Wendy Hardy, Margaret Hartley, Lesley Heger, Carol Hill, Joanna Hyde, Tony Jennings, Julie Johnson, Derek Jones, Peter Kimber, Chris Little, Lenny Locke, John Lyons, William Martin, Trudy McCaffrey, John Mcdonagh, Linda McLeod, David New, Tony New, Julia O’Dell, Kevin Page, Tony Palma, Glen Peet, Wendy Porter, Tina Ramplin, Bob Reid, Janet Ridgard, Gordon Skinner, Trevor Single, Raymond Smith, Andrew Stacey, Sheila Staddon, Nigel Stapleton, David Stevens, Colin Stock, Helen Stocker, Richard Thurlow, Elaine Tolman, Philip Tookey, Linda Tysoe, Janet Underwood, David Vickers, Charles Ward, Ruth Webber, Tony Wightman, Norma Williams, Richard Wilsher, Peter Wingrove and Carole Whymark.

Maiden names have been used in all cases.