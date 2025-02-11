Reunion will celebrate 50 years since students joined Sandy Upper School

A reunion is being held for former Sandy Upper School pupils to celebrate the school's 50th anniversary.

If you were part of the Third Year cohort who moved to Engayne Avenue in January 1975, then Tray Ladyman, Anne Fediw Large, and Nick Bruce would love to hear from you.

The ex pupils are planning a special party in July or August, and they are encouraging people to sign up to their Facebook group and get involved.

Tray said: "The reunion attempt was started with a photograph. We had a whole year photo taken in 1975, which some of us still have to this day.

Top: Photos from a school trip to France. (Images supplied by Mark Bister). Bottom: the whole year group photo. (Image supplied by Tray Ladyman).

"Ex pupil Nick Bruce teamed up with a teacher Mr Mick Bister (Head of French) to see if all the pupils present could be named.

"This was a few years ago – and after two years and help from another two ex students - a full list of names was completed.

"We have located about 40 people so far – a long way short of the original 157 – and would love to find more to join us. We have pupils travelling from as far away as Canada."

The upper school was established in September 1974, and Tray's year was the first to attend.

Clockwise from top left: Tray Ladyman; Anne Fediw Large, Mr Mick Bister; and Nick Bruce. Images supplied by the former pupils and teacher.

The actual building had not been completed by this time, so students were "housed in porta cabins" at Sandye Place School, until they moved to the new premises at Engayne Avenue in January 1975.

Recalling her first day, Tray smiled: "I vividly remember getting stuck knee deep in mud. I used the Sunderland Road entrance, which was a quagmire. I had to ask workmen to help me.

"Mrs Allen (Year Head) face palmed then had a giggle. I had to wash my shoes and socks before I was allowed anywhere."

The pupils remember the school as being "like a maze", with it taking many weeks until they knew their way around.

They were "amazed" at how "clean and spacious" the school was and "how great the facilities were" – modern changing rooms, tennis courts, squash courts and a huge auditorium for assemblies, films and talks.

Sharing some stand-out memories, Tray said: "We remember Mr Wolfson being a contestant on The Krypton Factor.

"Some of our girls went on a trip to Wimbledon and I believe there was a mass fainting at the event.

"It was an extremely hot day; it made the news, I think!"

The former classmates are now hoping that as many people as possible will join their reunion.

Tray concluded: "If you were there, at the very start of Sandy Upper School in 1974, come and meet all your old mates.

"You have nothing to lose and may be able to rekindle some of those long-lost friendships.

"If you are reading this article and know someone who may have been in this intake (September 1974/July 1975), please let them know of our efforts."

It is hoped that the party will held on a Saturday in July or August. Click here to join the reunion Facebook group and keep up to date. However, Tray warns that similar spam groups have been set up.

If you are female, please include your maiden name when getting in touch.