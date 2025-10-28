Rise in cost of renting property in Central Bedfordshire over past year

The cost of renting property in Central Bedfordshire rose by six per cent in the past year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics

The cost of renting property in Central Bedfordshire rose by six per cent during the past year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The average private rent in the city reached £1,205 per month in the year to September, up six per cent from £1,138 a year earlier.

This was also up 30 per cent from an estimated £925 per month five years ago.

Across the East of England the average rent was £1,251, a rise of six per cent on the previous year.

St Albans in Hertfordshire had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,883 per month, with the lowest was in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk at £785.

In September the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,366 per month, which was £71, or five per cent, higher than 12 months ago.

Pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade said millions of young people faced paying ever-rising rents, and would be locked out of buying homes until enough new houses are built by the Government.

The group’s chief executive Sam Richards said: "It is increasingly looking like the Government will miss its target to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament.

"Until we build the homes we need, millions of young people will be locked out of home ownership and stuck paying ever-rising rents."

The figures also show the different costs of renting a variety of properties for a month in Central Bedfordshire, which range from £832 for a one-bed property, up to £1,975 for a property with four or more bedrooms.

Among the other examples are a detached house costing £1,700 a month to rent, a semi-detached house costing £1,301, a terraced house costing £1,159 and a flat or maisonette costing £956.

