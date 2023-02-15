A road was closed following a collision involving a tractor and a van on the B658 junction of Southill Road in Shefford.

The incident happened shortly after midday with emergency services including fire crews, attending.

Shefford Community Fire Station stated on social media: “We have been called to a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a Van on the B658 junction of Southill Road.”

The incident happened on the B658 junction of Southill Road, Shefford