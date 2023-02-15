Road closed after collision between tractor and van
Incident occurred shortly after midday
By News Team
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A road was closed following a collision involving a tractor and a van on the B658 junction of Southill Road in Shefford.
The incident happened shortly after midday with emergency services including fire crews, attending.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shefford Community Fire Station stated on social media: “We have been called to a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a Van on the B658 junction of Southill Road.”
It’s believed the road has now reopened. It’s not known whether anyone was injured.