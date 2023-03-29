News you can trust since 1891
Road closed following accident on A600 near Cotton End

Avoid the area if possible

By Clare Turner
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:36 BST

Police officers are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A600 near to Cotton End.

The road is closed between the turning for Wilstead and the turning for Haynes.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with info should call police on 101 quoting reference 192 of 29 March.

The incident has only just happened (Wednesday).

And according to a tweet posted by Bedford Borough Council at 4pm, it looks like the road will remain closed for a number of hours while officers carry out investigations.

