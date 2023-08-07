News you can trust since 1891
Road closures affecting Biggleswade and Sandy areas this week

Drivers in and around Sandy and Biggleswade will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:43 BST- 2 min read
Seven roads will be affected

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm August 4 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat Roundabout to Baldock - lane closures due to horticulture - cuting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm August 30 2022 to 5am August 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm September 12 2022 to 10pm August 22 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm August 9 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marston Moretaine to Salford Road - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 8am August 11 to 6pm August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade south roundabout to Edworth, junction - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1, from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Tempsford - lane closure for utility asset works on behalf of BT.

• A1, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) northbound,, junction 10 to Biggleswade North Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

