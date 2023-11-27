The A1 will be affected

Work is continuing on the A1

Drivers in and around Biggleswade and Sandy will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A1, from 9pm November 8 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton Hut - lane closures for drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.