Road closures affecting Biggleswade and Sandy this week
Drivers in and around Biggleswade and Sandy will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
• A1, from 9pm November 8 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton Hut - lane closures for drainage works on behalf of National Highways.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.