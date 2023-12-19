Road closures around Biggleswade and Sandy to watch out for in the run up to Christmas

Only two delays forecast this week

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, until 5am December 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton Hut - lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, until 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.