Road closures on the A1 at Biggleswade and Sandy to watch out for this week

Slight delays planned for the A1 this week

The road closures planned for Biggleswade and Sandy this week - stock picture

Drivers in and around Biggleswade and Sandy will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further one closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8am January 15 to 9am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy A603 Roundabout to Sandy Texaco Garage - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.