The Phase 2 Diversion Plan

Road restrictions will be in place as work on Biggleswade’s new transport interchange continues.

Central Beds Council says the interchange – next to Biggleswade Railway Station – will make it easier for people to use public transport.

Advertisement

But as construction continues, measures are being put in place to manage traffic in the area – including parking restrictions, narrowed lanes and a diversion.

Provisional dates have been set out for the works from now until the end of March next year. However, Central Beds Council has warned that these dates may be subject to change.

Here’s what to expect in the coming months:

Now until March 31, 2023: No waiting and restricted parking on Station Road from the railway station forecourt to 9 Station Road (both sides) and Saffron Road from the junction with Station Road to Biggleswade Town Council Offices.

Advertisement

Phase 1: Interchange area

Now until March 31, 2023: Construction of the area next to the interchange

Advertisement

> Station Road carriageway lanes narrowed.

> Restriction on parking and a no waiting order in place on Station Road to the junction with Saffron Road.

Advertisement

Phase 2: Station Road

January 9 to February 13 2023: Gully and drainage connections in the junction

Advertisement

> Palace Street reopens with a new road layout – and will be right turn only at its exit.

> Saffron Road is closed at the junction with Station Road.

Advertisement

> Diversion via Station Road, Bonds Lane and Foundry Lane

Phase 3: Station Road (western side)

Advertisement

February 14 to March 13 2023: Replace kerbs and footway and eastern half of the zebra crossing

> Closure of Station Road footway opposite the new interchange.

Advertisement

> Pedestrian route through the rear concourse of the new interchange.

Phase 4: Station Road (eastern side)

Advertisement

March 14 to 24 2023: Replace kerbs and footway and western half of the zebra crossing

> Closure of the footway from 13 Station Road to the railway station forecourt.

Advertisement

Phase 5: Resurfacing

March 14 to 24 2023: Road resurfacing works

Advertisement

> Full closure from 4 Station Road to the end of the highway heading south.

> Closure of Palace Street from 10 Palace Street to the junction with Saffron Road.

Advertisement