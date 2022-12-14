Road restrictions in place as work on Biggleswade transport interchange continues - including road closures and changes to parking
Dates may be subject to change
Road restrictions will be in place as work on Biggleswade’s new transport interchange continues.
Central Beds Council says the interchange – next to Biggleswade Railway Station – will make it easier for people to use public transport.
But as construction continues, measures are being put in place to manage traffic in the area – including parking restrictions, narrowed lanes and a diversion.
Provisional dates have been set out for the works from now until the end of March next year. However, Central Beds Council has warned that these dates may be subject to change.
Here’s what to expect in the coming months:
Now until March 31, 2023: No waiting and restricted parking on Station Road from the railway station forecourt to 9 Station Road (both sides) and Saffron Road from the junction with Station Road to Biggleswade Town Council Offices.
Phase 1: Interchange area
Now until March 31, 2023: Construction of the area next to the interchange
> Station Road carriageway lanes narrowed.
> Restriction on parking and a no waiting order in place on Station Road to the junction with Saffron Road.
Phase 2: Station Road
January 9 to February 13 2023: Gully and drainage connections in the junction
> Palace Street reopens with a new road layout – and will be right turn only at its exit.
> Saffron Road is closed at the junction with Station Road.
> Diversion via Station Road, Bonds Lane and Foundry Lane
Phase 3: Station Road (western side)
February 14 to March 13 2023: Replace kerbs and footway and eastern half of the zebra crossing
> Closure of Station Road footway opposite the new interchange.
> Pedestrian route through the rear concourse of the new interchange.
Phase 4: Station Road (eastern side)
March 14 to 24 2023: Replace kerbs and footway and western half of the zebra crossing
> Closure of the footway from 13 Station Road to the railway station forecourt.
Phase 5: Resurfacing
March 14 to 24 2023: Road resurfacing works
> Full closure from 4 Station Road to the end of the highway heading south.
> Closure of Palace Street from 10 Palace Street to the junction with Saffron Road.
> Closure of Saffron Road from the junction with Station Road to Biggleswade Town Council offices.