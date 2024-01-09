Slight delays on A1 for the next two weeks

Motorists in Chronicle country will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, until 6am, April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

Road closures planned for this week

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8am January 15 to 9am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy A603 Roundabout to Sandy Texaco Garage - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1, from 9am January 15 to 3.30pm January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Black Cat - diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1(M), from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) northbound, junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.