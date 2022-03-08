Rock Choirs' 'Big Sing' brings in Bedford, Milton Keynes and Biggleswade members

Over 200 members of the Bedford, Milton Keynes, Hitchin and Biggleswade Rock Choir came together on Sunday for The Big Sing.

Led by Lizzie Dean, they enjoyed three hours of singing and welcomed special guest - Caroline Redman Lusher.

Caroline is the creator and creative director of Rock Choir and she's currently on tour visiting choirs all across the country.

She said: "It was the first time I’ve visited them since the Covid pandemic began and it was such a joy to see them singing as one.

"We had a tremendous day with terrific performances by the choir, who gave it their all.

"It’s been a really tough time for choirs in particular, singing was not allowed to happen for many months and we were fortunate that many of the members stayed with us and were able to access Rock Choir online via weekly interactive zoom sessions."

Caroline - who built Rock Choir from a garden shed - added: "I was also thrilled to meet Jenny and Rhian from Milton Keynes Rock Choir who are doing an amazing job in raising awareness and collecting donations for a charity called Girl Pack."

1. Members of the Bedford, Milton Keynes, Hitchin and Biggleswade Rock Choir

2. Members taking part in The Big Sing

3. Members of the Bedford, Milton Keynes, Hitchin and Biggleswade Rock Choir

4. Caroline Redman Lusher with Jenny and Rhian from Milton Keynes Rock Choir