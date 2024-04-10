Rotary Club looking for local charities
Biggleswade Rotary Club are trying to collate information about Charities that are based in Biggleswade with the intention of finding good causes and those who would benefit from a donation.
The club has found it difficult since Covid to reconnect with the local charities.
If you know of any charities in Biggleswade would you please send the name and contact details to Biggleswade Rotary at [email protected] for the attention of Barbara Hazell or call 01767 686106.