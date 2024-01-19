The dog had to be put to sleep

A dying dog had to be put to sleep after being found dumped in Henlow Park.

The collapsed dog was found with injuries consistent with dog bite wounds that had become severely infected and had possible sepsis.

A member of the public found the young black and white collie-type dog in critical condition on January 4 – and along with a friend took her to a nearby vet for urgent treatment.

But despite the best efforts of the independent vet team, they decided the kindest thing to do would be to put the dog to sleep to prevent further suffering.

The dog had multiple puncture wounds extending over both front legs, shoulders and elbows. When the dog's fur was clipped and cleaned it revealed the wounds were all severely infected and were swollen with pus exuding from the puncture wound. She also had a fractured leg.

Now the RSPCA is appealing for witnesses.

RSPCA Inspector David Podmore, investigating, said: “The vet is clear that the wounds would have occurred at least 24 hours before the dog was found on the 4th of January.

“It appears that no one contacted the dog warden to report their dog as missing. So while we will keep an open mind, it seems that the most likely explanation is that the owner of the dog abandoned her, rather than seeking veterinary advice. It’s heartbreaking to think this poor dog was left to suffer in such a critical condition with horrific injuries.

“She had been through so much and someone must know who owned her or how she came to be found in such a terrible situation.

“I am investigation this incident and would appeal to anyone to contact us if they were in the area at the time and saw someone acting suspiciously, or if they believe they know who might own this dog

“Anyone with information should contact me in confidence on the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”

Animal neglect and abandonment is at a three-year high. In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect.