Runner takes on epic challenge in memory of fomer Biggleswade police officer who died of a brain tumour

A runner is set to take on an epic running challenge in memory of a close friend and Biggleswade police officer who died of a brain tumour.

Ross Paterson will tackle three marathons, nine 10k runs and five half-marathons in one year in his ‘395 challenge’ – named as a nod to former neighbourhood police officer Steve Holbrook’s collar number.

Steve, a father-of-two, served with Bedfordshire Police for 15 years. In March 2015 he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) after suffering headaches, vision problems and a sudden loss of feeling down the left side of his body.

Steve Holbrook and Ross Paterson at the Milton Keynes Half Marathon in March 2016

He underwent surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy but died in November 2016, aged 37.

Ross said: “He was one of my best mates. He was a self-professed legend and I agree, he was a legend. He was also hilarious and a brilliant friend. He won’t ever be forgotten.

“Seeing him go through what he did was horrible but also inspiring because he never came across as defeated. He was determined to live the best life he could for as long as possible.

“He appeared in A Time To Live, a BBC documentary about living with terminal illness, and his honesty in that was brilliant. He was still able to show some of the old Holbrook humour whilst going through horrendous treatment. It was heartbreaking because he was clearly in so much pain, mentally and physically, but he still had a smile on his face and was trying to keep it all together. He just wanted to be the best husband and dad whilst he was still here.”

Ross and Steve ran the Paris Marathon together in 2013 and talked of running from London to Paris, something they never got to do

Ross, 41, said: “The 395 challenge was my wife Kat’s idea. London to Paris wasn’t going to be feasible because I suffer from patellar tendonitis which causes excruciating pain in my knees, so she suggested doing something to commemorate Steve that would mean something to him.

“Three nine five was his collar number from the start of his career up until the end and it has since been retired, which happens when someone passes away in service. It meant something to him and to his family and friends.

“I thought three marathons, nine 10Ks and five half-marathons was a really good idea until a week later by which time I’d already told Steve’s mum, dad and wife and was committed to doing it.”

Ross’ challenge will start on March 17 when he takes part in the Rome Marathon.

He said: “It is daunting but knowing I’m doing it for Steve will get me through it. Yes it’s a crazy challenge but it means something, and when Steve was going through treatment he still managed to run lots of races and raise money for Brain Tumour Research.”

Visit Ross’ JustGiving page to support his fundraising efforts.

