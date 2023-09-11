Willow charity founders Bob and Megs Wilson with newly appointed honorary presidents David and Frankie Seaman. The two men bonded over football and have been friends ever since.

Willow – which was started by former footballer Bob Wilson and his wife Megs after their 31-year-old daughter Anna died of cancer – has announced the appointment of husband and wife David and Frankie Seaman as honorary presidents.

This strategic decision marks a significant milestone in the charity’s mission to improve the quality of life of young adults with life limiting illnesses, aged between 16 and 40, by providing special days out, mini breaks and treats.

The Seamans were already Willow ambassadors and the two couples share a long friendship.

Bob Wilson OBE and David Wilson MBE built a close bond over the years based on their passion for the beautiful game, mutual respect and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob has been an instrumental figure in David’s life, both on and off the pitch.

During their time together at the club, Bob took rookie goalkeeper David under his wing offering guidance and support. And their connection extended beyond the football pitch.

David said: “Bob has been a mentor to me throughout my career and our friendship has grown stronger over the years.

"Frankie and I have witnessed first hand the incredible impact this charity has on the lives of young people facing difficult circumstances. And when Bob shared his vision for Willow, we knew this was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Bob said: “When we were thinking about the future of Willow, they were the obvious choice: it felt like a natural progression.

"Their passion and dedication will undoubtedly propel the charity to new heights.”

A Willow spokesperson added: “As honorary presidents, David and Frankie are committed to working with Bob and Megs to bring hope, joy and memorable experiences to those facing serious illness.

"Their shared vision, coupled with the wisdom and experience Bob and Megs bring, will further strengthen our ability to touch the lives of young adults and their families.”

Willow was founded in 1999. It receives no government funding and relies on the generosity of ordinary people, companies and trusts to fund its work.

It has shops in Hemel Hempstead, Biggleswade, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Letchworth Garden City, Stevenage and Hertford.