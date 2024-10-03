Salon window display aims to brighten up Biggleswade - and the future of a teenager living with sight loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A display in a beauty salon window aims to ‘bring sunshine’ to Biggleswade – and to a teenager living with sight loss.

A Little Retreat, in Shortmead Street, is unveiling its latest display next weekend (Saturday 12) to help boost a fundraiser for 15-year-old Esmé.

Salon owner Debbie Galvin said: “Locals young and old love our window, people are always stopping to look and smile, we try our best to bring some sunshine to the street and the walk into the

town centre. So we thought we’d use our window to raise some funds for Esmé who we have been supporting this year.”

The salon is known for its seasonal window displays.

The teenager was diagnosed with Stargardt disease – a rare and currently untreatable condition causing loss of central vision – after she began struggling to read sheet music when practicing for her piano exam.

Shortly after her diagnosis, Esmé was registered partially sighted. Two months later, after her 15th birthday, she was registered blind.

Her family said: “Sitting in the doctor’s office as he broke the news to us there was no cure or treatment for Esmé’s eye condition broke our hearts.

“She was only 14. All he could tell us was that there were a lot of support groups that we should get in contact with.”

The salon is aiming to raise £2,500 for Esmé who is studying for her GCSEs. The funds will go towards an accessible laptop or a Perkins Brailler – a writing machine which uses raised dots that can be read by touch.

Her family added: “Luckily Esmé is a very strong girl and has a brilliant positive attitude to life and is determined to not let her condition stop her from doing the things she loves . Of course life is much more challenging now but with help and support I know she will continue to have a great quality of life, singing ,acting, dancing and playing music as before.”

The salon will be hosting a number of fundraising activities to support Esmé, including a bake sale on the day of the display launch, when Esmé and her friends will participate in a live window demonstration of some of the salon’s treatments.

Visit the fundraising page to read more about Esme and to donate where possible.