Sandy All In Together pays tribute to volunteers as service goes into 'hibernation'

Sandy All In Together (SAIT) is disbanding after serving the community faithfully during the pandemic.

The dedicated team of volunteers is bidding a fond farewell after months of hard work, as the group provided shopping and medication to those who were vulnerable or isolating.

The team made a huge difference to the lives of people in the town, but as time has passed, the group feels it is right to wind down.

Sandy All In Together volunteers were pictured in the Chronicle at the start of the first lockdown. From left to right: Clare Hicks, Mark Richardson, and Samantha Pugh.

Speaking on behalf of SAIT, Kevin Reynolds, said: "Covid remains a real concern and continues to have devastating impact on individuals, families and society in general. We hope and pray that you keep safe and well, as we hope to learn how to rebuild our lives going forward.

"SAIT was formed in April 2020 and at that time there was great uncertainty as to how to obtain vital provisions such as food and medicine when unable to leave one’s home.

"We also wanted to provide a ‘signpost service’ where people could get help from a whole range of services such as emergency food needs, mental health support, bereavement counselling, benefits assistance, free school meals and other services.

"However, with the improvements nationally and locally in support service delivery, plus the continued assistance from families and neighbours, we have seen a vast fall in demand for SAIT referrals since the start of 2021, and virtually no requests since the summer.

"Given this position, the SAIT Leaders have confirmed that the SAIT services will now be stopped."

During the "peak of need", 100 volunteers came forward to help and the team has answered a whopping 743 requests for assistance.

The kindhearted volunteers also raised £6,874 via its appeal, for which the main expenditure was as follows: £1,700 for free school meal support; £1,600 on food bank purchases; £600 on set-up printing costs.

The final balance of £2,814 was donated to The Need Project and SAIT wishes to thank everyone for their donations.

Kevin continued: "One huge benefit was the friendships that developed between neighbours, and for many this was priceless.

"We are also very aware of many people who did the same to help vulnerable neighbours completely separate from SAIT.

"We thank everyone who helped for their tremendous love, compassion and community minded spirit.

"Please do be assured that the structure remains in place and the service could be better described as ‘hibernated’. We truly hope that there is no need to emerge from ‘hibernation’ as we move forwards.

"In the meantime keep safe, keep looking out for vulnerable neighbours (if you are able and it is safe to do so) and we all wish you a fabulous and peaceful Christmas 2021, and a very Happy New Year into 2022."

SAIT has provided a list of contact details if you are in need for assistance:

Community Well Being Champion – Mike Child- tel 07908 703848

Vulnerable Residents Helpline – Central Beds Council – tel 0300 300 8900

Safeguarding Adults ( 9.45 to 17.20 ) – Central Beds Council – tel 0300 300 8122

Safeguarding Adults ( out of hours) – Central Beds Council – tel 0300 300 8123

Safeguarding Children – Central Beds Council – tel 0300 300 8585

Bereavement Support – St. Swithuns Church Huw Davies – tel 01767 682499

Confidential support for vulnerable & marginalised people – Direction for Beds – tel 0800 947 5579

Age UK advice and befriending support – Age UK – tel 0800 169 6565