Sandy Carnival in pictures: festival parade returns to sunshine and smiling spectators

On Saturday, June 11, a colourful procession waved to spectators in the sunshine, travelling to a fair in the grounds of Sandye Place.

Carnival Princesses Thalia Gretel Cahill-Ritter and Georgia Goodwin were honoured to meet Mayor Martin Pettitt and his wife, who led the parade.

An impressed resident told the Chronicle: “Despite the disappointing news of there being no lorry floats, the community really pulled together and had a walking procession.

Sandy Carnival Princesses Thalia Gretel Cahill-Ritter and Georgia Goodwin, along with Mayor Mr Martin Pettitt, and Mrs Pettitt, who lead the parade.

"The effort by local schools and organisations was simply outstanding, and the atmosphere wonderful.

“The parade route was absolutely lined with spectators throughout, and the fair too, was extremely well attended, as people came to enjoy and celebrate this special tradition.

“The Sandy Carnival Committee deserve special thanks, and should feel extremely proud of their hard work and commitment in organising this event, as well as the organisations and businesses of the town who show their support.”

Committee chairman, Hayley Stewart, said: “Sandy Carnival Committee would like to thank everyone involved in making the day a fabulous success. It was so good to be back on the field and to see so much support from the community.

Colourful characters from film, TV and comic books

“The committee are hoping that next year will be even more successful but to do that they do need to have new members. We are currently working with only five fully-active members and we need at least 10.

“If you think you'd like to help organise a great event for the town of Sandy and can give some time each month please get in touch.”

A royal wave

Sandy air cadets

Fire and Rescue join in the fun

A musical parade

Fantastic Alice in Wonderland themed costumes

