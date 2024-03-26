Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandy’s annual carnival promises to be a star studded event this year.

The annual Carnival Stars competition – formerly known as the Prince and Princess competition – was held at the Roundabout Club Victory Suite on Sunday (March 24) when six youngsters were asked questions by the judges and also asked to smile and wave at the audience – which are key skills for a Carnival Star.

The judging was carried out by Central Bedfordshire councillor Simon Ford, Sandy’s mayor Joanna Hewitt and businessman Daniel Davie, of Inskip and Davie, who has supported the carnival for many years.

The 2024 Stars are Harry Campbell, 7, and Lilleejana Robinson, 8, who both attend Robert Peel School in Sandy. The winners were each presented with a sash, a trophy and a prize by Hayley Stewart, chair of the Carnival Association, who generously donated them.

The Carnival Association would like to thank the Sandy Roundabout Club for the use of the Victory Suite, as well as everyone who came along, especially the judges who had such a difficult task in choosing between all the worthy entrants.