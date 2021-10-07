Sandy Centre Group replant beautiful garden areas in High Street

Sandy Centre Group is using the power of goodwill and green fingers to transform the community.

Its volunteers and members of the public met on Sunday, September 26, to dig out and replant the three garden areas in front of the Postal Sorting Office in Sandy High Street, as since the original planting the gardens had become overgrown and many of the plants had died.

Thankfully, a lot of hard work had been done by Amanda Plunkett, a Sandy postal worker, in the largest bed in the previous week - but there was still plenty for the volunteers to do.

Sandy Centre Group volunteers. Photo: Sandy Centre Group.

A Sandy Centre Group spokeswoman, said: "The end result is fabulous, thanks to the generous donations of plants and bulbs by Tesco’s Sandy, G&H Seamer, Gee Leach and local residents from their gardens.

"Over the coming weeks we will be adding some more winter bedding and 'wildlife rocks', which are being painted the Brownies and Sandy Rocks. This will make the boarder really stand out and be a lasting display through the seasons."

Cllr Martin Pettitt, Mayor of Sandy, said: “On behalf of the town my sincere thanks go to members of the Sandy Centre Group and others for their initiative and hard work in transforming what had become in recent years an eyesore in our Town Centre. Thanks also go to the organisations and individuals who have generously donated plants and shrubs which will bring year round enhancement to the area.”

Sandy Centre Group are volunteers, residents and businesses, that meet monthly with the aim of improving the attractiveness of the High Street in Sandy for the benefit of all users.

Before and after. Photo: Sandy Centre Group.