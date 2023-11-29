Sandy Christmas Lights set to be switched on this weekend - plus festive fun at the library

File photo of Sandy Christmas Lights switch-on

There’s festive fun for all the family this weekend, starting with a craft class for children at the library on Saturday morning and building up to the magical Christmas Lights switch-on in the Market Square on Sunday.

The library is running a series of children’s craft classes in December. The first, between 9am and 1pm on Saturday (December 2) is to make a wooden bauble for the Christmas tree.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next, on December 9, is to design a Christmas elf bear. And the final, on December 16, is to create a fun Biff Bat.

The library will be open on Sunday (December 3) with plenty to do including a tombola and sand art.

Everyone from Sandy, Beeston and the surrounding communities is invited to Sunday’s big switch-on in the Market Square. It kicks off at noon with the illuminations going on at 4.30pm.

And this really is a family event with a Santa’s Grotto, fairground rides, a fairy street performer, market stalls and various other attractions as well as hot food on sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition there’s live entertainment featuring local schools and a band appearing on a special stage.

But be warned: there will be road closures between 8am and 8pm to allow staff and volunteers to set up and take down equipment for the event.

They’ll be working in the Market Square, the entrance to Pleasant Place and the town centre end of Cambridge Road.