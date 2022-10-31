The festive fun will take place on Sunday, November 27, with something for all ages. From noon, there will be a stage for live entertainment with a band and four local schools performing, as well as a Santa’s Grotto, fairground rides, market stalls, hot food sellers, a fairy street performer, and various other attractions, while the Christmas tree and illuminations will be switched on at 4.30pm.

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: "Staff and volunteers will be working in the Market Square, the entrance to Pleasant Place and the town centre end of Cambridge Road all day, to set up and take down all the equipment needed. We have therefore secured closures for the previously mentioned roads between 8am and 8pm. We would ask that cars or bikes are not left around these areas on the day, or the night before, to help avoid any problems."