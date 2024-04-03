Sandy Council calls for photo evidence of crowded pavements in the town
A petition calling for improvements to Sandy’s streets and pavements has received the backing of the town council – which is asking the public for help by sending in photos of obstructed pavements.
Andy Skilton of Biggleswade Living Streets presented a petition to Sandy Town Council’s community services and environment committee meeting on March 25 calling on all councils in Central Bedfordshire to adopt the Clear Pavement Policy promoted by Living Streets. The petition is fuelled by the rise in the obstruction of pavements by vehicles, bins, A-boards and other obstacles which pose significant challenges to pedestrians, especially those with mobility problems.
The policy seeks to improve the streetscape, enhance accessibility across Central Bedfordshire and address critical issues that impede the ability to enjoy safe and unhindered access for pedestrians walking, wheeling or scooting.
Sandy Town Council unanimously agreed to not only endorse the petition and ask residents to send in photographs of poor pavement use.