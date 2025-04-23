Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A determined dad from Sandy will be running the London Marathon to thank Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) for saving his daughter's life.

Joe Aris, 35, will take to the capital's streets on Sunday (April 27) to honour his two-year-old daughter, who has already braved three open heart surgeries – and faces another one this year.

Courageous Nancy was born with a condition called Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), which affects how her heart works – and has been under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital since before she was born.

Joe said: "With Nancy's condition, we owe GOSH everything and I have to repay them. They have been outstanding and still are.

Family fundraising for GOSH (Nancy age one), and right, Nancy after open heart surgery, aged nine months. Images supplied by the Aris family.

"Nancy has done brilliantly, and coped with it all really well. It will be emotional [crossing the finishing line], but exciting as well.

"It's amazing to do it for GOSH and for Nancy."

Joe and his wife, Katie, first found out about their daughter's heart condition when Katie was 22 weeks pregnant.

Mother and baby were then monitored under the watchful eye of GOSH – and little Nancy had her first open heart surgery at just six days old.

A cheque presentation to GOSH after the 48 miles in 48 hours challenge. Left to right: Craig Schurek, Conor Inskip, Joe Aris holding Nancy, Zak Henry, Bradleigh Smith. Dean Hamilton also took part, but couldn’t make the photo. Image supplied by the Aris family.

Katie, 35, said: "Finding out about the heart condition, we were terrified. Nancy has an older brother, Arthur, who's five, and his heart is healthy; we didn't have any issues. So when we found out [about Nancy], we were totally shocked.

"We have been under great care and everyone at the hospital has been supportive and explained how things should be.

"After Nancy was born, she didn't come out of hospital and had back-to-back surgeries – she was there for nearly two months. GOSH put us up in accommodation close to the hospital so we could visit.

"We want to try and give back what we can – GOSH made things as easy as they possibly could be."

Left: all smiles for the nurses, and right, big brother, Arthur, looks on. Images supplied by the Aris family.

Nancy's condition meant that she was born with a hole in her heart that had to be closed, while she only has three valves.

The little tot needs to keep having surgery to widen the valves, and her next operation is due later this year.

Katie said: "To look at her, you'd never know anything was wrong. She runs, she climbs, she does everything more than any two-year-old.

"Going to the hospital, she doesn't know anything different. She takes it all in her stride and cooperates really well. She's got the staff wrapped round her little finger! She's an absolute superstar."

Family fundraising for GOSH. Image supplied by the Aris family.

Since Nancy was born, the family and their friends have been on a mission to fundraise for GOSH, and after Joe completes his marathon it is anticipated that they will have raised over £20,000 for the hospital.

When Nancy first had surgery, their good pals held a charity football match, while last year Joe and his mates organised a '48 miles in 48 hours' running challenge.

There has also been a fundraising day at The Hollow, Potton, and a charity darts match.

Joe said: "I decided to do the marathon because of the challenge last year – it all stemmed from there, really.

"My mate started a fitness class called Psycho Sunday – high intensity training (HIT) – and when I said I wanted to do something for GOSH and Nancy, he said, why don't we do 48 miles in 48 hours?

"I'm still doing the Psycho Sundays and training mid-week.

"At the marathon, I'm just going to get out there and run!"

Joe's family are all coming down to London to support him, and his mum, Debbie Aris, 64, of Potton, couldn't be prouder.

Debbie, who contacted the Chronicle to tell us about Joe's challenge, said: "I just wish Joe all the best, all the love and support.

"He'll always be supporting GOSH for little Nancy. You just don't know until something happens to you when you might need them.

"GOSH came and knocked on our door one day, and I said, 'Do you know what, I will support you' – I never thought that two weeks later I would get a phone call from Joe and Katie to say that the baby they were carrying would need an operation – and would have to spend a lot of time up at GOSH.

"It's marvellous what they do. And Nancy is a warrior. She's a tough little cookie."

The family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff on the Bear and Flamingo cardiac wards whom they will "never be able to thank enough" – and to everyone who has supported the family and donated to GOSH.

However, the family would love to keep going and raise as much money as they can.

All proceeds will help the hospital provide "child centred medical facilities, patient family and staff support, cutting edge equipment and technology, and groundbreaking research into children's health."

GOSH states: "Together, we bring hope of better treatments to children with the rarest and most complex illnesses around the world, by investing in groundbreaking research at GOSH and nationally.

"Together, we can give seriously ill children the best chance, and the best childhood possible. Be part of it."

Katie added: "I'm excited for Joe, he's trained really hard, and it will be nice to see his hard work pay off.

"The kids are super proud of him and we can't wait to meet him at the finish line."

Click here to support Joe's London Marathon challenge and donate to GOSH.