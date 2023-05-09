Hallie with dad Josh and mum Rebecca

On May 20, Josh Usher, 35 along with Liam Collins, 34 from Flitwick will embark on an incredible 96-mile journey along the famous Jurassic Coastal path through Devon and Dorset – giving themselves just 48 hours to do it and dressed as superheroes!

The pair, who have been friends for five years, are raising funds for GOSH Charity to thank staff and volunteers at the hospital for the care they provided to their families.

Josh’s daughter Hallie was referred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – known as Dolphin Ward - at GOSH at two weeks old, having received multiple tests at Luton and Dunstable hospital, where she had been treated from just two days old. Hallie was tested for a variety of lung, heart and neurological conditions, but unfortunately a diagnosis was never found. Despite the specialists’ very best efforts to treat Hallie, at two months old, she died peacefully at GOSH, and her healthy organs were donated for use in science and to help other children.

Liam Collins’ son, Isaac, aged three, was four days old when he was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) with kidney failure. The hospital’s specialists diagnosed him with advanced kidney disease, and Isaac had one of his kidneys removed at 18 months old.

Josh and Liam will take on the epic walking challenge dressed as their favourite Marvel characters, Spiderman and Spider-Gwen. The pair, who will set off from Exmouth, have been training hard, completing over 500 miles in walks in their free time and getting used to clocking up their steps in their fancy dress.

Josh Usher said: “Without GOSH, we would not have had eight magical weeks with Hallie. Although it may sound like a very short time, it was during this time we got to do things with Hallie that, at one point, we thought we never would.

“That included reading and singing to her, holding her for cuddles, having her christened and spending time as a family together.”

Liam Collins said: “Until Isaac needed the help of GOSH, I had no idea how much they do to help families get through the toughest of times.

“Whether it’s the family accommodation which meant we didn’t have to complete a 100-mile round journey every day to be with Isaac, or the Play Team who expertly distract Isaac when he has to undergo blood tests – they are always there and ready to support.”

Marina Barnes, Head of Community Fundraising at GOSH Charity added: “On behalf of everyone here at GOSH Charity, we’d like to say a huge thank you and good luck to Liam and Josh.”

GOSH Charity raises money to support the hospital’s most urgent needs. These include pioneering research into rare conditions, state-of-the-art medical equipment, the vital rebuilding and refurbishment of the hospital and support services for children and their families including the Play team and parent accommodation.