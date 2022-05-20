Sandy Flower Club blooming with pride to celebrate Sapphire Anniversary

The group should have celebrated its 45th year in 2021, but due to the pandemic putting a stopper to any party plans, twenty-five club members marked the milestone last month.

Sapphires come in varying colours, so the club chose blue and yellow for the evening, with the tables dressed in blue cloths and member Rosemary Blain making yellow floral decorations.

A Sandy Flower Club spokeswoman said: "We asked members to take part in a floral competition titled 'Easter' and bring their arrangements with them on the evening.

"Everyone took part and we had a wonderful array of exhibits. The judging was conducted by all the members by placing a coin next to their favourite arrangement.

"They were all beautiful, but Marian Attfield gained first prize with a basket arrangement and Gloria James gained second prize with a dainty arrangement."

The committee members provided a cold buffet of ham, quiche and sausage rolls with side salads, French bread, and butter, accompanied by Prosecco and elderflower juice.

This was followed by the cutting of the cake by Marian Attfield (one of the founder members of the club) and Sue Alexander, current chairman.

The spokeswoman added: "During the evening, the chairman presented Val Bickerdyke with her 25-year membership certificate.

"At the end of the evening, we had prize giving and a free raffle of the table decorations."

For more information on being a part of the floral art group, please contact: Sue Alexander, chairman on 01767 699729