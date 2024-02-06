Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers at London Luton Airport were impressed when a Sandy group helped celebrate World Ukelele Day on Friday.

Around 16 members of the Sandy Ukelele Group entertained the crowds at the airport for two hours – and raised money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity into the bargain.

Player Clive Bloor said: “It was absolutely astonishing, we didn’t expect that sort of reaction with people stopping to take photos and videos. People were putting £10 and £20 notes in the charity bucket. It went very well, we were very pleased with it.

"We played at Kings Cross for World Ukelele Day just before covid and as that went really well we wanted to book somewhere nearer home. The airport was really keen.”

The group played a variety of popular music and light blues from the 1950s to 2000’s. One of their most popular and apt songs was ‘I’m leaving on a jet plane’. They are now hoping to be invited back next year.

Sandy Ukelele group first set up in 2011 but really got going by 2016. The ukelele is a precision instrument and whatever can be played on a guitar can be played on a ukelele says Clive. “It’s a small instrument with a big heart," he said.

The group carries out around 15 gigs a year and has now approached Papworth Hospital to see if they can play there on September 29 to mark World Heart Day.

Members meet on a Friday evening at the Sandy Baptist Church Hall from 7pm-9pm. And its members warn: “We always have a warm welcome for fellow Ukulele players from near and far. From beginners to more experienced players and those who might like to 'give it a go' you are more than welcome. Be warned though, the ukulele bug is highly contagious!!

“It's very infectious and you'll be made to feel very welcome. If you don't want to play ukulele but love singing we are always looking for people to join the SUGS choir, who are very much part of the overall group sound."