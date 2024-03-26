Sandy Guild - Clothing Collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandy Guild is a small group raising funds for local charities and organisations. We arrange two Clothing Collections each year. Our next collection is on Thursday 9th May.

Please save any unwanted men's or women's clothes, soft toys, bedding, curtains, hats, paired shoes. Please message one of the Sandy Guild members on our Facebook page, Sandy Guild, or text 07846 916133 to arrange a collection.