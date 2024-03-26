Sandy Guild - Clothing Collection

Sandy Guild are organising a Clothing Collection for Thursday 9th May.Please save any unwanted clothing or soft toys.
Sandy Guild is a small group raising funds for local charities and organisations. We arrange two Clothing Collections each year. Our next collection is on Thursday 9th May.

Please save any unwanted men's or women's clothes, soft toys, bedding, curtains, hats, paired shoes. Please message one of the Sandy Guild members on our Facebook page, Sandy Guild, or text 07846 916133 to arrange a collection.

All monies raised will go towards supporting St. John's Hospice, Moggerhanger, this year's chosen charity.

