Sandy gym will take on epic 13-hour CrossFit challenge for Breast Cancer Now
Members of a gym community in Sandy are raising money for Breast Cancer Now by pushing their fitness to the limits.
Owner and head coach Mary Kate 'MK' McDonald and coach Jacqui Reidel from CORTEX - CTC CrossFit, Tyne Road, will be taking part in CrossFit 'girl' workouts on the hour - for a whopping 13 hours - on Monday, August 29.
Joining them for some of the intense challenges will be kindhearted gym members and staff, while the public is invited to watch, cheer them on and donate towards their target of £2,000.
MK, 41, originally from Mississippi, told the Chronicle: "I feel very confident. We'll make it through. Everybody keeps saying it's going to be really hard, but at the end of the day it's for charity, and we are doing it for people who may not be that lucky, who don't have the privilege to exercise and train.
"We're healthy, happy, and we're going to get it done!"
MK was inspired to create the challenge because her brave mum, Patricia McDonald, passed away aged 59 in 2012.
Patricia was diagnosed with advanced metastatic breast cancer when she was only 42, undergoing treatment including a combination of chemotherapy and radical surgery.
MK said: "Over the next 16 years she constantly faced continuing obstacles due to adverse effects of chemotherapy. Heart failure, early onset menopause, and mental struggles to name a few."
Read More
When the cancer returned 16 years after remission, courageous Patricia fought on for a further 18 months, and died on May 29, 2012, the day before her 60th birthday.
MK added: "She was completely remarkable. My mum never complained, she refused to feel sorry for herself. She was happy to have her life, raise her kids, and have the time she did.
"She loved any kind of sports and would be proud of us all for undertaking this challenge."
The day will begin at 6am and the very last workout has been named 'Patricia' to honour MK's mum.
There will be pizza available in exchange for a donation, as well as a raffle (£1 entry).
MK would like to thank the gym members and fellow coaches who are taking part, to Tim Hodgson for cooking pizzas, and to the coaches and Deepdale Veterinary Centre who have donated prizes.