Spring is just around the corner which heralds the return of Sandy’s Spring Market and the opportunity to get out in the fresh air and enjoy a great day out supporting a popular attraction.

Sandy Town Council hosts the first seasonal market of the year in Sandy Market Square on April 21. A spokesperson for the council said the event seeks to support local businesses in the town and neighbouring towns and villages as well as provide fun and entertainment for members of the public.

The market, which will be on from 10am to 4pm, will offer residents the opportunity to purchase and enjoy a wide range of products from hot food and drinks to uniquely curated gifts and handmade products to cosmetics and much more.