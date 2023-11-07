The Christmas Lights Switch-On in Sandy last year. Credit: Nicola Sewell, Town Clerk.

The council has now taken responsibility for the festive switch on and has expressed its appreciation and thanks to the Friends of Sandy Christmas Lights for the many years of tireless dedication and support that they have given to the event.

Britannia Pharmacy has raised £1,500 to fund the Christmas tree by diverting funds from their jigsaw and book sale to the Christmas Lights event for a couple of months. We were overwhelmed to see the generous support of the community and thank you so much for your contribution.

A spokesman said: “Our Christmas illuminations are provided by Sandy Town Council, however, the event itself is costly to run, and we rely on donations and volunteer support to make the event a real success. If you would like to support the event financially, you or your business would of course be recognised for your generosity by having your name printed on promotional banners and in our event material.

“Please get in touch with [email protected] if you are interested in sponsorship or volunteer opportunities.”

Visitors will enjoy all the usual, much-loved attractions and entertainments, including a funfair, a buzzing Christmas Market, Santa’s Grotto, stage acts including local schools and bands, street entertainment including an illuminated fairy and, of course, the all-important Christmas lights switch on by the Carnival Stars Gabriel Jai Dalmeida (age 11) from St Swithun’s Primary School and Ennis Dowler (age 10) from Maple Tree Primary school.