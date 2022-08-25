Sandy Show makes triumphant return this September - and there's still time to enter!

The community is invited to come along to the great hall of the Conservative Club, Bedford Road, on Saturday, September 3, to view an array of crafts, fruits, vegetables, flowers and more, as talented locals can display their hard work.

However, there is still time to submit your goods and display your talents, as the closing date for entries is 12 noon on Thursday, September 1.

Golden Jubilee 2016. Photo: Sandy and District Horticultural Association (SDHA)

A Sandy Show spokesman said: "This will be the first Sandy Show since 2019 - a victim of the global Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

"The show itself was founded in 1868, and despite two world wars and the loss of its traditional venue at Sandye Place, Sandy and District Horticultural Association is determined to keep this event at the heart of summer activities in Sandy.

"Please come along and support us on Show day! We look forward to seeing you there!"

Sandy Library and Mama's Coffee Shop, High Street, will continue to have a photo exhibition on display until the end of the month, so you can see just a few of over 130 show classes that are available for entry.

Doors to the great hall will open at 12noon and entry to the show is free to everyone wishing to come along.