Sandy Skatepark opens this Saturday with special Opening Jam event for all the family

Sandy Town Council is excited to invite the community to the Sandy Skatepark Opening Jam this Saturday (September 24).

The event, from 12pm to 4pm, will include music, rider demos, competitions with prizes, and food vendors selling pizza, ice cream, and refreshments.

It celebrates the launch of the new park, designed by Maverick Skateparks with help from local skaters and scooter riders.

Sandy Skatepark Opening Jam/ a skater at the new park. Images: Sandy Town Council/ Robert Lacey.

A council spokesman said: "We would love everyone to bring some friends along and enjoy a great afternoon at our brilliant new skatepark at Sunderland Road Recreation Ground.

"People of all ages and abilities are welcome - whether you use a skateboard, BMX, scooter or just want to come along and watch the action whilst enjoying the great atmosphere."

The spokesman added: "Our thanks go to all the sponsors who helped to make this project possible: Central Bedfordshire Council, Frontier, GeeJay Chemicals Ltd., Grand Union Housing Group, Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund, the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, and The Rotary Club of Sandy."