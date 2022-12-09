Sandy Town Council has taken a step in the green direction against the war on CO2 emissions.

The council has taken delivery of a new Etesia ET Lander electric vehicle, which forms part of its ambitions to "make more environmentally friendly choices". Meanwhile, the design and size of the vehicle will allow the grounds team vehicular access to more areas across the town.

Mayor Martin Pettitt said: “We have finally taken delivery of our new electric vehicle which was ordered in the spring. This marks another important step in the council’s commitment to improving the environment of Sandy and whenever possible considering environmentally friendly options in its decision making.

Left to right: Richard Gilbert, outdoor team leader, Scott Reynolds from RT Machinery Ltd, Sandy Mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt and Cllr Paul Sharman.

“This compact, all electric vehicle with zero CO2 emissions will provide our outdoor team with greater flexibility in the way they work throughout the town, given its compact design and off-road capabilities, most especially in the cemetery, recreation and amenity areas and the Pinnacle and Sand Hills. The battery will have sufficient range for a full day’s work and can serve as a power source for additional rechargeable, portable equipment such as power saws and strimmers, thus reducing and in time eliminating our carbon footprint."

Visitors to the town will have seen the vehicle put to work straightaway as it lent a helpful set of spare wheels for the setup of Sandy’s Christmas Lights Switch on event on November 27.

