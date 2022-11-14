Sandy Town Council honours war heroes on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday

Sandy Town Council was proud to mark Armistice Day and remember the town's fallen war heroes.

At 11am on Friday, November 11, councillors and staff gathered in St Swithun’s churchyard to observe a minute's silence. A welcome was made by Reverend Huw Davies, followed by a reading of the Epitaph and Kohima by Mayor Councillor Martin Pettitt. A poem entitled: 'Why do the poppies fall?' was read by Cllr Susan Sutton, president of the Sandy Branch of the Royal British Legion. Reverend Davies then finished the short service with the Act of Commitment.

A full parade and service was also held on Remembrance Sunday (November 13), starting from Swan Lane and stopping at the war memorial for a short service and laying of wreaths. The parade then completed its journey along Bedford Road, taking the salute at the Roundabout Club, then proceeding along the High Street to finish at St Swithun’s Church where a service was held.