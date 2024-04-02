Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sandy’s best known community facilities is looking for new members to help manage the the centre.

Sandy Village Hall next to the Sunderland Road sports ground and the Sandy Town Bowls Club is managed via a charity. Established in 1984, the Village Hall charity is governed by a board of trustees, supported by a management committee.

The Village Hall has been well supported by a dedicated team of volunteers of trustees and committee members for many years, providing a home for several sports clubs, community events, classes and parties in the main hall and annexe, and a bar and social facility. Looking to the future, the charity is now seeking volunteers from the wider Sandy community to join both the board of trustees and the management committee.

They will be joined by representatives of the Town Council, The Sandy Town Bowls Club and Shefford & Sandy Hockey Club. The Charity Trustees will help shape the future direction of the Village Hall with the committee managing the day to day running of the facility.