Bridget with her sisters at the party

When doctors said Bridget Fage would never walk, her doting family thought otherwise – and last weekend they helped her celebrate her 50th birthday in style.

Bridget’s heart stopped beating when she was just three weeks old. Valiant efforts by medical staff brought her back but her parents Janet and Roy were told she would always struggle.

Their love and devotion made sure that Bridget was walking by the age of three and with help is still able to lead an active life now.

Bridget with her presents and cards

Her story was even run in the Biggleswade Chronicle 47 years ago when she took her first steps and Janet has made sure her birthday notice was put in the paper every year. At the time Janet said: “I was thrilled when I saw her take those first steps. It was only the week before I had seen her stand up on her own.”

This year, after Janet’s death, sister Sonia placed the notice as a surprise for Bridget, whose birthday is on July 25.

Sonia said: “She has been through an awful lot but she has the biggest smile and she’s uplifting for everyone.”

The family of five brothers and sisters, Sonia, Sally Ann, Mark and Andrew plus assorted nephews and nieces and dad Roy, now aged 82, wanted to make it a special day for Bridget. Sadly, Janet died before Christmas last year.

The Biggleswade Chronicle cutting from 47 years ago

“They were such a team,” said Sonia, “They did everything together. Bridget was her world but everyone in Sandy called mum gran! Bridget is such an inspiration, you look at her and you can’t moan about things.”

Sonia said there was even a waiting list for people who wanted to help celebrate Bridget’s big day with a party held at the Conservative club.

"The Fge family is enormous,” joked Sonia. “And most of them still live around Biggleswade and Sandy.

"Bridget is a mad Elvis fan so there was an Elvis cake and all sorts of things,” said Sonia.