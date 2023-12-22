News you can trust since 1891
Sandy's iconic wooden sign returns to town after a well-deserved spruce-up

The sign features a Roman and a market gardener
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:25 GMT
A wooden sign which has stood in the town centre since 1994 is back in place in after a well-deserved spruce-up.

The sign, featuring a Roman and a market gardener, has St Swithun’s church at the centre while a wise owl overlooks them all.

The sign was commissioned to commemorate 100 years of local government in the town.

Mayor Joanna Hewitt with the newly refurbished sign. Image: Sandy Town CouncilMayor Joanna Hewitt with the newly refurbished sign. Image: Sandy Town Council
Master craftsman and wood carver Glyn Mould cleaned away the old paint, repaired the wood and repainted the scene.

Glyn is the resident woodcarver at Sacrewell Farm near Peterborough. He has made more than 120 village signs as well as a special Ambridge sign to celebrate 50 years of the Archers radio programme.

Sandy mayor Cllr Joanne Hewitt said: “We are delighted to see such a prominent feature of the Sandy landscape back in place restored to its former glory, particularly at this festive season.”

