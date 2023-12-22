Sandy's iconic wooden sign returns to town after a well-deserved spruce-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wooden sign which has stood in the town centre since 1994 is back in place in after a well-deserved spruce-up.

The sign, featuring a Roman and a market gardener, has St Swithun’s church at the centre while a wise owl overlooks them all.

The sign was commissioned to commemorate 100 years of local government in the town.

Master craftsman and wood carver Glyn Mould cleaned away the old paint, repaired the wood and repainted the scene.

Glyn is the resident woodcarver at Sacrewell Farm near Peterborough. He has made more than 120 village signs as well as a special Ambridge sign to celebrate 50 years of the Archers radio programme.