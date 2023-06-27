People living with Parkinson's can get free memberships (credit: Parkinson's UK)

Leisure Centres are joining a new initiative to give free access to gym, swim and group exercise classes to people with Parkinson's.

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre and Sandy Sports Centre are joining other Bedfordshire leisure centres run by Everyone Active in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, in the new initiative alongside charity Parkinson’s UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The free membership will give access to gym, swim and group exercise classes.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s. People living with the condition find various activities, from walking to dance, beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to launch this partnership with Parkinson’s UK and hope it will make a real difference to many people’s lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to encourage the whole Parkinson’s community to exercise and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.

“Being more active will help members to live well with Parkinson’s, improving their physical fitness and mental wellbeing, as well as having fun.”

Tom Ingram, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition. Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained.

“We hope that with the support of Everyone Active, the Parkinson’s community can enjoy physical activity and use it to make a real difference to their lives.”

For further information or to join, visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/parkinsons/