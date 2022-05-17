Saxon Pool in Biggleswade has now reopened to all customers after problems caused by 'national chlorine shortages'

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre first announced the closure of some sessions on May 4, as the site was facing an "ongoing issue" with deliveries blamed on "national chlorine shortages".

The only sessions allowed to run were Aqua Ed and school swimming, but now the pool has reopened to all customers from noon today (May 17).

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said: “Due to national chlorine shortages, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre has needed to prioritise the use of its pool for swimming lessons and school swimming.

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre. Image: Google.

"Many other leisure centres across the country are also having difficulties obtaining supplies.

“There are a number of different chemicals and chemical formats, that can be used in swimming pools, and the type used at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre is different to that used at our other leisure centres.

"It is not possible or safe to mix chemicals, so unfortunately it is not possible to use stocks from other sites. In addition, the use of chemicals has to conform to the COSHH regulations which includes the handling and transportation of chemicals.”

CBC told the Chronicle that its leisure contractor had worked closely with the UK suppliers on a daily basis to identify a resolution, and that it had "understand the impact" on customers.

Today, Lifestyles at Saxon posted on Facebook, stating: "The pool will reopen for all customers with the normal timetable from midday today, Tuesday 17th May.