Scam warning after reports of ‘Nottingham Knockers’ targeting residents in Stotfold area

Trading Standards are warning residents in the Stotfold area to be on their guard following reports of unsolicited doorstep callers offering household goods for sale.

It is alleged the callers, known as ‘Nottingham Knockers’ are claiming to have permission from Central Bedfordshire Council to carry out cold-calling in the area and that they represent a training company which provides resettlement work and supports the rehabilitation of ex-offenders.

Officers say they have made further enquires and discovered that the claims being made are false.

In statement, Central Beds Council said: “We strongly recommend that residents do not agree to buy any goods or services from a unexpected caller on their doorstep.

“If you are interested in what is being offered, we always advise that you take time to think about the purchase and consider shopping around first and where relevant, obtain comparative quotes from local reputable businesses before making a decision to purchase goods or services being offered.

“Residents who are considering having home improvement work or repair work carried out, can find approved local traders on our Buy With Confidence scheme.

